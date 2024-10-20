63,556 Shares in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Bought by Atlas Wealth Partners LLC

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for 1.2% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBT. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $113,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $550.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,940.96% and a net margin of 96.28%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.