7,168 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 188,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

