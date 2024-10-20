8,561 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

