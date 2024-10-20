AA Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 96,984 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

