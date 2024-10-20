AA Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,744 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

IEFA stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

