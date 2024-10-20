AA Financial Advisors LLC Buys 694 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,886,000.

Shares of VOOV opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $194.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

