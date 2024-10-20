AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

