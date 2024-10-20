AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after buying an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,817,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.36 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.05.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

