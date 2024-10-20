AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF comprises 1.2% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of LRGE opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $398.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

