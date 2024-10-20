AA Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

