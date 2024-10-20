AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 19,174 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

