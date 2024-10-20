AA Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 3.8% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.80 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

