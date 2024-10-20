AA Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $204.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

