AA Financial Advisors LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Generac by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $167.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $176.14. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.