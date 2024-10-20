Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 193 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 181.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Argus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $310.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 585.19, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average is $308.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

