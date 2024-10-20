Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,334 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

View Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $106.40 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.