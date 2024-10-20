Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,334 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $106.40 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.36%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
