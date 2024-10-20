Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DT opened at $54.86 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

