Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Monster Beverage by 156.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 69,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

