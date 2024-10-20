Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $169.52 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.02.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

