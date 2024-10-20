Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 938 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total value of $308,626.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,093,253.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total value of $308,626.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares in the company, valued at $476,093,253.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,684,077. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $272.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

