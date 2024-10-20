Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

