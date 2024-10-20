Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $392.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $393.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

