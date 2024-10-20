Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,475,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FDX opened at $274.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.10 and its 200 day moving average is $275.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

