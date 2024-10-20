Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

