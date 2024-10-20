Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $495.23 and last traded at $495.23. 462,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,211,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.54.

Specifically, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.45 and its 200 day moving average is $515.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after acquiring an additional 571,615 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

