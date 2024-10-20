Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Roth Capital upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.