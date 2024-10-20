Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

