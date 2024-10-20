Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average of $156.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a PE ratio of 229.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

