AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ACM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,198.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

