agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 3058207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

agilon health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

