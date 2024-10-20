ALEX Lab Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.76 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $36.76 million and $620,786.09 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALEX Lab has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00254132 BTC.

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.0957127 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $799,380.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

