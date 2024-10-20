Algorand Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.19 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $18.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00040980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,321,652,344 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

