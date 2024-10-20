Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 148,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $192,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,824 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,285,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,062,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.59 and its 200-day moving average is $284.68.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

