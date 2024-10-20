Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $210.86 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,230 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $210,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.00. 1,539,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,767. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

