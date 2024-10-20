Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 457,231 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.58% of FirstEnergy worth $403,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 2,096,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,881. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

