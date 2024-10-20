Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 29,211 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.32% of Nomad Foods worth $134,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

NOMD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 291,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

