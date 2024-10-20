Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 88,947 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,947 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $170,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.38. 8,595,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,786,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.