Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $209.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

