Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 436,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $215,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $165.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

