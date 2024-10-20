Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,410 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA opened at $81.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

