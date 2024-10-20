Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Shares of CRWD opened at $310.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.25 and a 200 day moving average of $308.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.19, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

