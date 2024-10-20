Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $566.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

