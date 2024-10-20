Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

GLD opened at $251.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $251.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

