Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,909 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a PE ratio of 229.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

