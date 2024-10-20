American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $94.00 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.