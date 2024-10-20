American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.750-14.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.75-$14.05 EPS.

American Express Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $276.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.90. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $226.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.