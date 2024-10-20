American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

