American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.