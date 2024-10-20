American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. American Software has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Software’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 907.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 158.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

