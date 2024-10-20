Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.33. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 83,531 shares.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.02.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

