Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$1.83. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 236,122 shares.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.60 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2850394 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

